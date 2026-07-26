Car falls into a pit due to heavy rain in Ankara

·74·World
Car falls into a pit due to heavy rain in Ankara

Heavy rain in Turkey's capital, Ankara, left many streets flooded in a short period of time. Due to the heavy precipitation, traffic on some roads was disrupted, creating dangerous situations for drivers.

One of the videos circulating on social media shows a car that failed to notice a pit in the middle of a flooded street, falling into it and overturning onto its side. A large part of the vehicle remained submerged in muddy water.

Eyewitnesses rushed to help immediately and managed to pull the passengers out of the overturned car. The footage shows several citizens working together to bring those inside the vehicle to safety.

According to preliminary reports, no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. However, this event once again demonstrated how dangerous it is to drive on flooded roads during heavy precipitation.

TurkeyAnkara
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