Muslim Yunusov's words spark discussion: "Even at the peak of my career, I would choose family"

In an interview with the "Darakchi" publication, actor Muslim Yunusov stated that if he had to choose between family and art, he would choose family without a second thought. His sincere remarks sparked widespread discussion on social networks.

According to the actor, when a person is going through hard times, it is primarily their family that stays by their side.

"When a person falls ill, even the most prominent people won't be there by their side. No one else remains except their family. If I am asked, 'Will you choose family or art?', I will choose family without hesitation. Even if my career is at its absolute peak, even if my place in art is very firm, I will choose my family. Because one day, someone else will take your place in art. But in a family, your children and loved ones will be your pillar of support," he said.

Explaining his point with the example of his mother, Muslim Yunusov spoke about how a person's true value in today's life becomes apparent during difficult moments.

"For example, my mother is ill. We, her children, are taking care of her. Earlier, there were so many people around her; her female friends and acquaintances were by her side. But now, almost none of them are left," the actor continued.

This excerpt from the interview aroused great interest on social networks. In the comments, many users supported Muslim Yunusov's views, emphasizing that family is indeed the greatest wealth and support for a person.