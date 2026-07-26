To Save 2 Thousand Dollars, They Transported a Toilet Across the Sea

Two friends in Australia became popular on social media for their unusual decision. To avoid paying 2,000 Australian dollars in transport costs, they decided to move a toilet to Kangaroo Island on a self-made floating platform.

During the adventure, they crossed a strait notorious for shark encounters in about 4 hours. The floating platform was not ordinary — it was equipped with a boat motor and even had a small barbecue grill installed for cooking along the way. The friends grilled sausages during the trip, making the journey even more entertaining.

Interestingly, the ferry covers this distance in just 45 minutes. However, they preferred to experience an unforgettable adventure while saving money.

A video capturing this journey quickly spread across social media and sparked heated discussions among users. While some praised their resourcefulness, others pointed out that such a dangerous trip was not justified for a trivial saving.