Japanese girl's road etiquette sets an example for many

A video spread on social networks attracted the attention of millions of users in a short time. It shows a young girl in Japan bowing to express gratitude to drivers who yielded the way as she crossed at a pedestrian crossing.

In the video, after reaching the other side of the road, the girl bows several times as a sign of respect to the drivers who stopped their cars. Her etiquette and high respect for traffic rules amazed many internet users.

In the comments, many acknowledged the upbringing, discipline, and culture of respect toward others held by Japanese people, wishing that such habits would become popular in other countries as well.