Surprise duet for World Cup 2038: tournament could be held in France and Germany

With the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 World Cups officially decided, the football world's attention is turning to the next global showpiece — the 2038 World Cup. France is being mentioned more and more frequently in the race to host the competition in Europe. However, experts and political circles are thoroughly discussing the option of holding this tournament in cooperation with Germany.

Zamin.uz analyzes the prospects for hosting the upcoming World Cup, FIFA's heightened requirements, and the details of the anticipated grand partnership.

1. France's rich experience and existing base

In recent years, France has accumulated vast experience in organizing major international sporting events. Having won the rights to host Euro 2016, the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and the 2030 Winter Olympics, the country has proven its high level of infrastructure and organizational potential.

Legacy of Euro 2016: The country already features world-class arenas such as the Stade de France, Stade Velodrome in Marseille, Groupama Stadium in Lyon, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, and Parc des Princes.

Ready infrastructure: In terms of hotel networks, logistics, and transportation systems, France is considered one of the countries with the most optimal conditions.

2. FIFA's new requirements and the risk of a 64-team format

However, in recent years FIFA's requirements for World Cup hosts have become drastically stricter. Especially at a time when the number of participating national teams in the future is expected to increase to 64 , single-handedly hosting the tournament requires immense resources.

The stadium issue: France can currently offer around 12 stadiums meeting international standards. But for a global tournament with 64 participating teams, this might not be enough, creating the necessity to renovate, expand several arenas, or build new ones.

Hosting World Cup 2038: France's solo or joint bid

Aspects France (Solo) France + Germany (Joint Bid) Infrastructure and stadiums Around 12 (renovation required) 20+ ready and modern super-arenas Financial costs Billions of dollars in new investment needed Costs and risks are split between two countries Probability of winning Exists, but financial and logistical risks are high The strongest and uncontested option in Europe

3. The Germany factor: Why a joint bid is the most optimal solution?

From this perspective, Germany has a clear advantage with its extensive network of large, modern stadiums. The infrastructural preparedness of the Germans opens the doors for the most optimal partnership for France.

Optimizing costs: A joint bid with Germany could become the strongest and most financially sound proposal from the European continent.

Investment risk: If France decides to host the 2038 World Cup alone, it will have to make huge investments in the coming years to modernize its sports infrastructure.

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