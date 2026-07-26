Soyuz MS-28 Spacecraft Undocks from International Space Station: Return to Earth Begins

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Soyuz MS-28 Spacecraft Undocks from International Space Station: Return to Earth Begins

Having completed its mission on the International Space Station (ISS), the “Soyuz MS-28” crewed spacecraft has successfully undocked from the station's “Rassvet” module, which belongs to the Russian segment. The spacecraft is now heading toward planet Earth, and the final stage of the flight has begun. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to official data provided by the state corporation “Roscosmos”, there are three crew members on board the spacecraft: Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikaev, along with NASA astronaut Christopher Williams. After undocking, the spacecraft switched to autonomous flight mode, and all systems are operating normally.

According to the scheduled plan, at around 14:32 Tashkent time (12:32 Moscow time), the spacecraft's braking engines will be activated. Following this, “Soyuz MS-28” will begin its deorbit burn. Experts note that the spacecraft is expected to enter the dense layers of Earth's atmosphere and land in the designated area.

Fast Return and Landing Process

A unique feature of this mission is that the time from the spacecraft's undocking to its landing on Earth is very short — taking only 3.5 hours. This is considered one of the fastest and most efficient return schemes in the history of spaceflight. Such an “express” method prevents the crew from remaining inside the capsule for a prolonged period.

The landing process is scheduled for 15:26 Tashkent time. The capsule is expected to land at designated coordinates in the steppes of Kazakhstan. Search and rescue teams are already on high alert there, standing by to welcome the astronauts and provide first medical aid.

This mission was an important part of ongoing scientific research and maintenance work at the International Space Station. Christopher Williams and his Russian colleagues spent several months conducting various biological and technological experiments on the station. Their return makes room on the station for members of the new expedition.

The process of the spacecraft entering the atmosphere is considered one of the most complex stages. As a result of friction, the capsule's surface heats up to several thousand degrees, but a special thermal protection layer ensures the crew's safety. In the final stage, the parachute system deploys to reduce the spacecraft's speed to a safe level.

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