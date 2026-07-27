New Tech Live Show Launches in Europe

·57·Technology
New Tech Live Show Launches in Europe

Founded by London-based founders Luke Knight and Ronan Chambers, the European Technology Network (ETN) has launched its expanded format, moving to a five-day-a-week live broadcast schedule. According to TechCrunch, the media project has quickly become one of the most influential platforms in the European tech ecosystem, reports TechCrunch .

Currently broadcast via X and YouTube, the show has accumulated over 5 million views. Initially airing two days a week, the project decided to drastically expand its operations due to growing interest and took over a new studio in London's Kings Cross district.

To ensure the project's financial sustainability, a $1.6 million seed round was raised with participation from Powerhouse Capital, Axel Springer SE, as well as angel investors from OpenAI and DeepMind. The raised investments are being directed towards expanding the team, new studio equipment, and launching a dedicated newsletter.

A Main Platform for European Startups

According to the project creators, ETN was created to fill a massive gap for the European tech sector. Since the beginning of this year, London startups have raised $14.7 billion according to Dealroom data, with six of them attracting over $500 million. Companies like Wayve, Superintelligence, ElevenLabs, Recursive, Ineffable Intelligence, and Isomorphic Labs are among them.

Due to these rapidly growing metrics, requests to appear as guests on the show have exceeded 70 per week. Since fitting 12 interviews into a twice-weekly broadcast was previously difficult, they have now transitioned to a format of three hours of daily live streaming and two hours of exclusive interviews.

During the new five-day broadcast schedule, world-renowned experts and politicians are expected to be guests, including Sequoia partner George Robson and former UK Prime Minister and advisor to Anthropic and Microsoft Rishi Sunak. Earlier guests on the show also included the founder of Synthesia, the CFO of Legora, the head of Granola, and the UK's first AI minister Kanishka Narayan.

Future Plans and Funding

According to the organizers' plans, future live broadcasts will feature discussions, panel debates, and Shark Tank-style startup pitches. This is intended to provide broader coverage of venture capital and AI achievements in Europe.

Like traditional media, this media project is primarily funded through advertising revenue. Currently, prediction market Polymarket, blockchain company Base, and audio tech startup ElevenLabs are among the main sponsors of the project.

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