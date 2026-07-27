Russia Extends Gasoline Export Ban Again

·78·World
Russia Extends Gasoline Export Ban Again

The Russian government has decided to extend the restriction on gasoline exports from the country until the end of 2026 . This was announced by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak . Citing him, this was reported by the Interfax news agency.

Novak noted that at a special staff meeting, it was decided to continue the ban on gasoline exports until the end of the year, applying it not only to non-producing companies but also to actual gasoline manufacturing enterprises.

At the same time, he stated that the restrictions applied to diesel fuel exports could be lifted depending on the stabilization of the situation in the domestic market. According to him, this is necessary to prevent surplus products from accumulating at oil refineries and to avoid reductions in production volumes. Once Russia fully satisfies its domestic market needs, it plans to resume exporting diesel fuel to foreign markets.

Earlier, Aleksandr Novak announced that disruptions in fuel supplies were being observed due to changes in the country's logistics system. To stabilize the situation, the government temporarily banned gasoline exports from April 1, 2026, and diesel exports from July 8 until July 31 . According to the initial decision, the restriction on gasoline was set to remain in effect

. It is reported that following Ukrainian drone strikes on Russia's oil industry facilities, fuel-related problems and shortages have intensified in the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin also acknowledged this problem at a meeting with government members at the end of July. At the same time, he emphasized that work to resolve the situation is ongoing.

To meet domestic market demand, Russia plans to importnearly 50,000 tons of AI-92 gasoline from Kazakhstan . It is also reported that the fuel crisis, which began from Crimea, has spread to at least 64 regions of the country. Furthermore, Russia has started importing gasoline from India via maritime routes . According to experts , the fuel situation in the country is also having a certain impact on the markets of Central Asian states.

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