HMD is reviving the legendary Asha lineup with a new smartphone

The well-known HMD brand is preparing to introduce the new Asha 305 smartphone, reminding the mobile market of its famous past. Images of the device's packaging have appeared online, revealing its key technical specifications. The return of this model is expected to further intensify competition in the budget and entry-level device segment. According to Ixbt.com, reports .

According to ixbt.com, one of the most interesting aspects of the new smartphone is its operating system. The device runs on a new software platform called Pulse OS. Official details about this system are currently scarce, but experts suggest it may be new software built on a specially modified version of Android.

Technical specifications and features

Based on the information on the packaging, the HMD Asha 305 will have compact and user-friendly dimensions. The smartphone's body measures 147 × 71.5 × 10.2 mm and will be offered to buyers in black and green color options. The model is expected to be produced in a black and green design.

The device will be equipped with a 5-inch display with a resolution of 854 × 480 pixels. Although the image quality is not extremely high, such a screen is considered sufficient for daily simple tasks. Additionally, the smartphone receives front and main cameras, each with 2 megapixels. While this looks modest against the backdrop of modern flagships, it suits basic needs.

Performance and battery

The hardware relies on the Unisoc T137 processor. This chip ensures stable operation of the device. The smartphone will also be provided with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage (flash memory). Despite the small capacity, there will be enough space for necessary files and applications.

A 2500 mAh battery has been chosen for power supply, supporting 5 W charging power. Battery life is expected to provide good autonomy relative to the device's compact screen. Additional conveniences mentioned include a 3.5 mm audio jack and Wi-Fi hotspot mode support.