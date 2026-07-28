Trump Puts Netanyahu "in His Place": US Ready to Sell F-35 Jets to Turkey

US President Donald Trump sharply dismissed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s objections regarding US-Turkey relations and military cooperation. Despite Tel Aviv's opposition, the American leader hinted that he considers the alliance with Ankara a priority and is ready to supply Turkey with F-35 fighter jets.

Zamin.uz reports on foreign media to provide details of this high-profile geopolitical situation between Washington, Ankara, and Tel Aviv.

1. "No one can tell me what to sell": Trump's high-profile statement

The American leader stated that he is completely unconcerned by Israel's opposition to providing Ankara with advanced military technology, specifically F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter jets. When asked about Netanyahu's position on this matter, Trump gave a very sharp and blunt response.

From Donald Trump's statement: "Look, Turkey has been a fantastic ally for me. I think he (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) has done a very good job. Nobody tells me what we should sell and what we shouldn't sell! And I'm not a big fan of Bibi (Benjamin Netanyahu) ."

Trump also specifically praised Turkey's "strong army," emphasizing Ankara's "immense military might" and geopolitical significance for the United States.

2. Netanyahu's rebuttal and Hakan Fidan's statement

In preparation for his trip to Washington, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed his cabinet that he would not agree to the US demand to withdraw troops from the Gaza Strip, Syria, and Lebanon. The Israeli leader stated that he is ready to firmly defend his position on this issue.

In turn, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed confidence in an interview with media outlets that Ankara will not face any issues in receiving the F-35 jets it had previously paid for.

Congressional Block: Fidan recalled that the arms deal was previously blocked by the US Congress, but the Trump administration plans to remove this obstacle.

Future Hopes: The Turkish side expects all legal and political barriers to be eliminated soon.

Indicators of geopolitical confrontation between the US, Israel, and Turkey

Aspect / Indicator Details Main subject of discussion Sale of F-35 fifth-generation fighter jets to Turkey Donald Trump's position Turkey is a strong and vital ally; Israel's objections are ignored Benjamin Netanyahu's position Opposes advanced weapons for Ankara, rejects troop withdrawal demands Hakan Fidan's statement Turkey believes all obstacles to acquiring F-35 jets will be removed State of relations Washington and Ankara are growing closer, tension is rising between Tel Aviv and Washington

The balance of power in the Middle East and the new US foreign policy course are having a significant impact on the global security system.

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