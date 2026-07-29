Serie A giants and FA Community Shield matches to be broadcasted

·1·Sport
Serie A giants and FA Community Shield matches to be broadcasted

Preparations for the new European season are in full swing. According to Goal.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the rights to broadcast pre-season friendlies of Italy's grand clubs — Roma, Juventus, and Milan — as well as the traditional opening match of the English football season in free-to-air coverage. This was reported by Goal.com reported .

These broadcasts will give football fans the opportunity to assess the condition of the teams following summer transfers and squad changes. In particular, with just a few weeks left until the start of the Italian championship, the international test matches of the top clubs are generating immense interest.

Test of Serie A giants

This series of matches kicks off on August 1st in Wales. The game between Cardiff City and Roma at the Cardiff City Stadium will be the first in a three-match friendly series against British sides for Gian Piero Gasperini's men.

Following this, Juventus and Milan will begin their tours across Asia, taking on world-class Chelsea. The Bianconeri will test their strength at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, while the Rossoneri will play at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

These matches will provide a great opportunity for the teams led by Luciano Spalletti and Rúben Amorim to re-test their potential ahead of the new season. All matches will be broadcasted on a delayed basis at 21:30 local time on the NOVE channel.

FA Community Shield and season opening

In mid-August, attention will shift to English football. On August 16th at 16:00, the traditional Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City will take place.

This clash between the Premier League champions and the FA Cup winners serves as the official opening match of the country's football season. This encounter will be broadcast live on the NOVE channel and streamed online for free via HBO Max and discovery+ platforms.

Serie AArsenalManchester CityRomaJuventus
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