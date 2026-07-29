Donnarumma got married: Haaland rocked the wedding (video)

Manchester Citygoalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma officially married his beloved Alessia Elefante on July 25 (Korean time). Starnewskorea reported this.

The wedding ceremony took place at the Church of San Giorgio Martire in Locorotondo, Italy.

Among the wedding guests were Erling Haaland, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Paolo Maldini, and former Italy national team head coach Roberto Mancini, among other famous figures. Kylian Mbappe arrived directly at the wedding reception via a special charter flight.

A total of about 250 guests were invited to the celebration. The banquet was held at the ancient Pettolecchia estate. Chefs from the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio were responsible for the food prepared for the guests.

Donnarumma and Alessia Elefante first met in their hometown of Castellammare di Stabia. They have been in a relationship since 2016. In 2024, the couple had a son named Leo. The footballer's wife works in interior design.

Erling Haaland rocked Donnarumma's wedding. Haaland was asked to perform the Norwegian song "Ryu!" — they even gave him a drum. While the footballer played the drum and led the rhythm, the other guests sat on the floor and repeated movements as if rowing a boat.