4.4 kg of synthetic drugs seized at Tashkent airport

·18·Society
4.4 kg of synthetic drugs seized at Tashkent airport

A large batch of synthetic drugs being imported from abroad was exposed at the Tashkent International Airport. During customs control, 4.4 kilograms of the narcotic drug "Mephedrone" was seized.

According to reports, the hand luggage of a citizen of Kazakhstan born in 1994, who arrived on the "Bangkok - Sharjah - Tashkent" flight, was thoroughly inspected. As a result, a total of 4.4 kilograms of "Mephedrone" cleverly hidden inside 8 sweet packaging boxes and 5 plastic containers was discovered.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated in accordance with the established procedure. Law enforcement agencies are continuing investigative actions to identify the persons behind the smuggling of this narcotic drug into the country and its source of origin.

TashkentKazakhstanBangkokSharjahMephedrone
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