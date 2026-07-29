4 fruits that are not recommended to eat in large amounts in the evening

·93·Health
4 fruits that are not recommended to eat in large amounts in the evening

Many people believe that "eating fruit in the evening is harmful." In fact, eating fruit in the evening is not forbidden for healthy people. However, consuming certain fruits in large quantities in the evening may cause discomfort.

1. Watermelon and melon

These fruits have a very high water content. Eating them in large amounts right before sleep can cause frequent trips to the restroom at night.

Karton qutilarga taxlab qo‘yilgan ko‘plab tarvuz va qovunlar.

2. Grapes

Grapes are among the fruits with a relatively high natural sugar content. Consuming them in large amounts can increase your daily calorie intake. Therefore, those controlling their weight are advised to keep portions moderate.

Savatlardagi turli xil rangli va navli yangi uzilgan uzum boshlari.

3. Citrus fruits (oranges, mandarins, grapefruit)

For people with stomach acidity or reflux issues, these fruits can worsen heartburn and discomfort when eaten in the evening.

Oq taxta ustidagi butun va kesilgan sitrus mevalar to‘plami.

4. Dried fruits

Raisins, dates, and other dried fruits contain significantly more sugar and calories than fresh fruits. For this reason, it is recommended not to overconsume them in the evening.

Yog‘och idishlarga solingan turli xil yong‘oqlar, quritilgan mevalar va urug‘lar to‘plami.

Experts note that the quantity of fruit is more important than the time it is eaten. For healthy individuals, consuming 1 portion of fruit in the evening is generally considered safe. If you have diabetes, reflux, or other chronic conditions, it is advisable to follow a doctor's dietary recommendations.

WatermelonGrapesOrangeGrapefruit
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