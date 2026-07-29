Manuel Neuer has revealed when he will end his career

·1·Sport
Manuel Neuer has revealed when he will end his career

The legendary goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the German national team has announced the date for the end of his professional football career. According to Goal.com, the experienced shot-stopper, considered a pioneer of the modern "sweeper-keeper" role, has confirmed that he will hang up his gloves when his current contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 season. This is reported by Goal.com reported by.

The experienced player, currently 40 years old, had extended his contract with the Munich club for another year. Clarifying his future during the pre-season training camp in Tegernsee, the goalkeeper did not hide his intention to spend his final years at a high level. According to Neuer, he approaches each match individually and does not dwell on the fact that he is playing his farewell season.

Big ambitions in the Champions League

Having won numerous trophies throughout his career, Neuer wants to add another UEFA Champions League trophy to his collection. He currently has two titles won with Bayern. Having failed to get past Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals last season, the Munich team is taking to the pitch with an even stronger squad this time.

Neuer noted that the team's main goal is to win in every competition. He also emphasized that despite celebrating his record 13th Bundesliga title last season, his motivation has not dropped and he is confident that the current squad can fight for all trophies.

The succession issue and support for youth

Alongside his performances on the pitch, the player is also focusing on his future legacy. The Bayern management has already begun searching for a worthy successor to the legendary goalkeeper, with young talent Jonas Urbig seen as the main candidate to take over Neuer's position.

The experienced goalkeeper specifically noted that he is ready to work with young players and that the team's goalkeeping group supports one another. Together with Sven Ulreich and other young goalkeepers, they strive to give their all for the team's benefit. In Neuer's opinion, healthy competition and mutual support are the key to future successes.

Manuel NeuerBayern MunichChampions LeagueMunichGerman Football
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