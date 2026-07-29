Studies show: Why is pregnancy with a male fetus more difficult?

There is a widespread belief among many people that "pregnancy with a boy is harder than with a girl." Certain scientific studies conducted in recent years show that there is some truth to this view. However, experts emphasize that it is wrong to apply this as a universal rule for all pregnant women.

Scientists from the University of Adelaide in Australia analyzed more than 570,000 pregnancies and found that women carrying a male fetus experience certain pregnancy complications more often than those carrying a female fetus. The study results showed that pregnancies with a male fetus may have a relatively higher risk of premature birth, gestational diabetes, and certain labor-related problems.

Experts say this may be due to biological differences related to the fetus's gender. Male fetuses generally grow faster in the womb, and their birth weight is, on average, slightly higher than that of girls. This exact factor can sometimes cause the delivery process to be more complex.

Additionally, scientific articles published in journals such as The Lancet and the British Medical Journal (BMJ) have also noted that certain complications—including gestational diabetes, premature birth, and the need for a C-section—are sometimes more common in pregnancies with a male fetus.

Scientists draw attention to another interesting aspect. According to research, a male fetus has a different biological interaction with the mother's body through the placenta. This can also affect the immune system and metabolism to a certain extent. Therefore, some women may feel prenatal discomfort more intensely.

However, doctors remind us of an important truth: how a pregnancy progresses does not depend solely on the child's gender. The mother's age, health, chronic conditions, lifestyle, diet, and medical supervision play a much more significant role in the course of pregnancy.

For this reason, specialists stress that the notion that "boy pregnancies are always difficult" or "girl pregnancies are always easy" is incorrect. Scientific studies merely show that the statistical probability of certain complications is slightly higher with a male fetus.

Therefore, every pregnancy is unique, and regular medical supervision, a healthy diet, and following recommendations are the most crucial factors for the health of both mother and child.