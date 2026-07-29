Barcelona President Joan Laporta Undergoes Heart Surgery

·35·Sport
Barcelona President Joan Laporta Undergoes Heart Surgery

FC Barcelona club president Joan Laporta has been hospitalized and successfully undergone medical treatment after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia. According to Goal.com, the 64-year-old official was forced to cancel his trip to the team's pre-season training camp in England due to the heart condition. According to Goal.com reports.

Following a successful medical procedure at a hospital in the Catalan capital on Tuesday, Laporta addressed fans via social media to let them know he is doing well. He confirmed that his heart's natural rhythm has been fully restored by the doctors.

Gratitude to the Medical Team

The Barcelona president expressed his deep gratitude on his social media page to the medical personnel who oversaw his treatment process. "Everything went well," Laporta wrote in his message. According to him, the arrhythmia has been resolved and his heart is functioning normally once again.etat.

The club president praised the work of the doctors at the Hospital de Barcelona, particularly the medical team led by Dr. Jordi Morillas. He also made a point to thank Dr. Xavier Corbella, head of Barcelona's medical services, and Manana Giorgadze, who coordinated all logistics.

Postponement of Scheduled Trip

This surgical procedure impacted Joan Laporta's planned trip to the British Isles. Following a demanding summer schedule of official duties and international travel, the president was originally scheduled to directly oversee the first team's preparations at the St. George's Park base in England.

The coaching staff led by Hansi Flick and the players are currently continuing their training sessions in Great Britain. The team is scheduled to play their next friendly match against Birmingham City on Friday.

Rehabilitation Period and Prior Activity

According to strict medical advice, Joan Laporta will remain in Spain to undergo a full recovery process. This will ensure he regains his health before returning to his daily high-pressure leadership duties.

It is worth noting that the Barcelona president has been very active with international travel recently. Earlier in the month, he was in the USA, where he witnessed the Spanish national team's historic triumph and watched the final matches directly from the stadium in New Jersey.

Joan LaportaBarcelonaLa LigaFootballSpain
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