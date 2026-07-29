Savinho wants to leave Manchester City and join Tottenham

·43·Sport
Savinho wants to leave Manchester City and join Tottenham

Manchester City winger Savinho is demanding a move to London club Tottenham in order to continue his career and get more regular playing time in the starting lineup. According to Goal.com, the 22-year-old Brazilian prefers to join the North London side after failing to secure a permanent starting spot at the Etihad Stadium, Goal.com reports. reports .

According to reports citing The Sun, Savinho is putting pressure on the club's management to push through his transfer. Manchester City is ready to accept an offer of £60 million for the player. Interestingly, this price is slightly lower than the £70 million valuation placed on the player a year ago.

Roberto De Zerbi's project and transfer plans

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi aims to radically renew the team's attacking line. The Italian specialist believes that Savinho's speed and creativity fit very well into his tactical scheme. Although the management fully supports the coach's transfer policy, De Zerbi has emphasized that transfer activity is not yet over and more forwards will arrive.

The Londoners have already made several major deals in the current transfer window. In particular, Sandro Tonali was signed from Newcastle for £100 million, Matheus Fernandes from West Ham for £85 million, and defender Jan Paul van Hecke was added to the squad for £52 million.

Lack of playing time

The Brazilian player's current contract with Manchester City runs for another three years, but difficulties in breaking into the starting lineup have become the main issue. Troubled by injuries last season, the winger started in only 14 matches across all competitions.

After a successful season at Girona and joining Manchester City via Troyes, Savinho tried to live up to high expectations, but could not guarantee his place amid the star-studded competition. Despite interest from foreign clubs, including Milan, the player's preference to stay in the English Premier League and play under De Zerbi is having a decisive influence on his choice.

SavinhoManchester CityTottenhamRoberto De ZerbiTransfer
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