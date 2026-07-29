Uzbekistan citizen who disturbed a lynx in Russia fined

·1·World
Uzbekistan citizen who disturbed a lynx in Russia fined

In the Russian city of Chelyabinsk, a citizen of Uzbekistan who entered an animal shelter territory without permission and disturbed a lynx was brought to administrative liability, local media reported.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the "Save Me" animal shelter. The man illegally entered the guarded area, after which the shelter management contacted the security service and the 112 emergency service.

Security officers who arrived at the scene stated that the man introduced himself as an "Interpol welder" and claimed that the officers who detained him would later face serious problems.

According to preliminary data, the Uzbekistan citizen had come to the shelter looking for his partner. It was also noted that he was under the influence of alcohol.

The police drew up a report against the man born in 1982 under Article 20.1 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation — "petty hooliganism".

By court decision, he was fined 500 rubles. At the same time, it was reported that the man resides on the territory of Russia on a legal basis.

Karen Dallakyan, the owner of the shelter, stated that after the incident, the lynx named Marusya experienced severe stress.

"After this incident, Marusya went through very strong stress. This was a regrettable situation for us," he said.

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