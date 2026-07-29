Bride's property compulsorily returned to its legal owner

·69·Society
Bride's property compulsorily returned to its legal owner

In accordance with the decision of the Kattakurgan Interdistrict Court for Civil Cases dated 26.05.2026, it was determined that property belonging to the plaintiff I.B., which was being kept at the residence of the respondent I.Sh. as a result of a family dispute, should be returned to its legal owner in kind.

To ensure the execution of this judicial document, enforcement actions were carried out by the state bailiff of the Pakhtachi district department of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau.

During the enforcement actions, since the court decision was not voluntarily executed and obstacles were created to fulfilling the lawful demands of the state bailiff, compulsory enforcement measures provided for by legislation were applied.

As a result of the measures taken, the court decision was fully executed, and a total of 25 items of property across 9 types belonging to the plaintiff were forcibly recovered and handed over to their legal owner.

As a result, the citizen's property rights were restored, and the full and practical execution of the court decision was ensured.

KattakurganPakhtachiCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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