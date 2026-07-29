Jahongir Otajonov shares unexpected thoughts on worldly wealth (video)

·188·Culture
Jahongir Otajonov shares unexpected thoughts on worldly wealth (video)

In one of the videos circulating on social media, singer Jahongir Otajonov shared his thoughts on modern lifestyle, chasing money, and true human happiness.

He noted that nowadays, many people have begun to measure their lives by material wealth. Some strive to show off how much money they have earned, what kind of house or expensive car they have bought. However, he stated that such a lifestyle does not lead a person to true peace and happiness.

The singer didn't hide the fact that he is currently in Moscow due to a concert program, but he feels bored there. According to him, rather than the noisy city life, he prefers his home and simple lifestyle in Uzbekistan.

According to Otajonov, in his free time he enjoys looking after domestic animals. Milking cows, caring for sheep, and tending to other livestock bring him special pleasure. He emphasized that such simple activities give him spiritual peace and the enjoyment of life.

Watch Jahongir Otajonov's video message on this topic below:

In the video, the singer emphasizes that people should not forget the transience of life. In his opinion, worldly wealth is not eternal, and a person should not dedicate their entire life solely to acquiring riches.

"This world is transient. We are not eternal anyway. Therefore, one must also know how to enjoy life and live by spending time with loved ones," — thoughts of this nature are being widely discussed on social networks.

The singer's reflections sparked various reactions. While some supported his views on life, others noted that everyone finds happiness in their own way. Nevertheless, Otajonov's main idea boils down to one thing: money is important, but a person must not forget that life itself is also precious.

Jahongir OtajonovMoscowUzbekistan
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