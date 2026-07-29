Juventus Shows Interest in Yassine Bounou Transfer

·57·Sport
Juventus Shows Interest in Yassine Bounou Transfer

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou continues to attract the attention of European giants. According to Al Jazeera, Italian powerhouse Juventus is keen to sign the experienced Moroccan shot-stopper and is prepared to offer around 9 million euros for his transfer. Goal.com reports this .

Currently facing uncertainties about his future at Al-Hilal, the goalkeeper's contract runs until the summer of 2028. However, following the return of Mohammed Al-Owais, it was reported that the club management is considering registering Yassine Bounou exclusively for continental competitions. This scenario does not suit the player.

Transfer Market and Age Factor

According to Transfermarkt, Yassine Bounou's market value had declined after his move to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023. Before moving to Saudi Arabia, his value was 12 million euros, but over time this figure gradually dropped down to 5.5 million euros in the medium term.

However, the 9 million euro offer from Juventus is nearly 65 percent higher than the player's current official value. Considering his age, this transfer fee is a unique step according to market logic, as leading European clubs usually approach spending such sums on players nearing the final stage of their careers with caution.

Future Decisions

Reports indicate that the Moroccan goalkeeper is rejecting the condition of playing only in international tournaments, making his departure from the club in the summer transfer window a realistic prospect. At a time when Al-Hilal is ready to let go of one of its most consistent and reliable players in recent years, Juventus's interest could completely change the situation.

This step by the Italian club not only reaffirms the experienced goalkeeper's reputation on the international stage but also proves that he can still meet the demands of European giants. If the parties reach an agreement, Yassine Bounou is expected to continue his career in Serie A and bring additional experience to the Turin club's defensive line.

Yassine BounouJuventusAl-HilalTransferFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Mancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansMancini: The Secret Behind His Scandalous Departure, Conflict with Gravina, and Promise to FansToday, 00:39Crisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamCrisis Deepens: FIFA Formally Opens Investigation Into Argentina National TeamToday, 00:36Liverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferLiverpool enters negotiations for Bradley Barcola transferToday, 00:35Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev attends the opening ceremony of the "Games of the Future" (photo)Yesterday, 23:13New Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedNew Era in France: Zidane Arrives, National Team Logo UpdatedYesterday, 22:54Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriMadrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with RodriYesterday, 22:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans