Juventus Shows Interest in Yassine Bounou Transfer

Al-Hilal goalkeeper Yassine Bounou continues to attract the attention of European giants. According to Al Jazeera, Italian powerhouse Juventus is keen to sign the experienced Moroccan shot-stopper and is prepared to offer around 9 million euros for his transfer. Goal.com reports this .

Currently facing uncertainties about his future at Al-Hilal, the goalkeeper's contract runs until the summer of 2028. However, following the return of Mohammed Al-Owais, it was reported that the club management is considering registering Yassine Bounou exclusively for continental competitions. This scenario does not suit the player.

Transfer Market and Age Factor

According to Transfermarkt, Yassine Bounou's market value had declined after his move to Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023. Before moving to Saudi Arabia, his value was 12 million euros, but over time this figure gradually dropped down to 5.5 million euros in the medium term.

However, the 9 million euro offer from Juventus is nearly 65 percent higher than the player's current official value. Considering his age, this transfer fee is a unique step according to market logic, as leading European clubs usually approach spending such sums on players nearing the final stage of their careers with caution.

Future Decisions

Reports indicate that the Moroccan goalkeeper is rejecting the condition of playing only in international tournaments, making his departure from the club in the summer transfer window a realistic prospect. At a time when Al-Hilal is ready to let go of one of its most consistent and reliable players in recent years, Juventus's interest could completely change the situation.

This step by the Italian club not only reaffirms the experienced goalkeeper's reputation on the international stage but also proves that he can still meet the demands of European giants. If the parties reach an agreement, Yassine Bounou is expected to continue his career in Serie A and bring additional experience to the Turin club's defensive line.