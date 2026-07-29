5 Goals and Drama in Samarkand: Dinamo Defeats Kokand-1912

The 14th round of the Uzbekistan Super League came to an end in Samarkand. Local club Dinamo hosted Kokand-1912, a team lingering near the relegation zone. The match, rich in goals and tense battles, ended in a 3:2 victory for the hosts.

Zamin.uz provides details of this five-goal drama, the teams' positions in the standings, and the technical statistics of the match.

1. Early Goals and Khojimirzaev's Benefit

The match started very successfully for the guests. Almost in the very first attack, in the 2nd minute, Javohir Khusanov opened the scoring after an assist from Egor Kondratyuk, putting the Kokand side ahead.

However, the Samarkand team responded quickly. Just four minutes later, Anvar Khojimirzaev restored parity. The hosts continued to increase the pressure, and in the 29th minute, the main referee of the match awarded a penalty kick to the visitors' goal. Khojimirzaev did not miss from the spot, scoring his second goal and putting Dinamo ahead before halftime — 2:1.

2. Impact of Substitutes and Tense Finale

In the second half, the coaches' tactical moves also affected the outcome of the game. In the 69th minute, Sanjar Kodirkulov, who had been on the pitch for just eight minutes as a substitute, scored the hosts' third goal to make it 3:1.

After this goal, the guests did not give up. Just two minutes later, another substitute player, Silvanus Nimeli, scored Kokand-1912's second goal. In the remaining minutes, the Kokand players tried to equalize, but the Dinamo defense held firm. As a result, the Samarkand team claimed three crucial points.

3. Situation in the Standings: Dinamo Climbs, Kokand Drops

Following this victory, Vadim Abramov's charges brought their points tally to 20, rising to 9th place in the tournament table. It is worth noting that Dinamo has achieved its fourth consecutive victory in the Super League, demonstrating a fantastic run.

Kokand-1912 remained in 15th place with 11 points, missing the opportunity to escape the danger zone. With this game, the 14th round fixtures in the Super League came to a complete close.

Match Protocol and Lineups

Super League. Round 14 Dinamo - Kokand-1912 3:2

Goals: Javohir Khusanov 2 (0:1), Anvar Khojimirzaev 6 (1:1), Anvar Khojimirzaev 29, pen. (2:1), Sanjar Kodirkulov 69 (3:1), Silvanus Nimeli 71 (3:2).

Yellow Cards: Nurillo Tukhtasinov 47, Tigran Avanesyan 65, Shohruh Gadoev 73.

Team Lineups:

Dinamo: Edem Nemanov, Artyom Radaev (Jahongir Orozov, 61), Mikhail Shtefan, Anvar Khojimirzaev, Tigran Avanesyan (Behruzbek Oblaqulov, 67), Jaloliddin Jumaboyev, Jahongirbek Abdusalomov (Sanjar Kodirkulov, 61), Oybek Ormonjonov, Marko Stanojević, Kharis Khaidarevich (Nurillo Tukhtasinov, 46), Firdavs Abdurahmonov.

Kokand-1912: Rustam Nartajiyev, Asliddin Toshtemirov, Alisher Salimov (Shohruh Gadoev, 57), Javohir Sidikov, Shota Gvazava, Javohir Khusanov (Toma Tabatadze, 66), Ibrohim Yoldoshev (Andro Giorgadze, 77), Shahzod Akramov, Iqboljon Malikjonov, Gʻulom-Haydar Gʻulomov (Muhammadanas Hasanov, 57), Egor Kondratyuk (Silvanus Nimeli, 57).

Football fans should not miss this analytical article about Dinamo's hard-fought victory and the current situation in the Super League.

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