Roberto De Zerbi wants Lucas Bergvall to stay at Tottenham

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi has expressed his opinion on midfielder Lucas Bergvall's future, firmly stating that he wants him to stay at the club. According to Goal.com, despite serious interest from other English Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, the manager highly rates his potential. As reported by Goal.com, reports .

It has been revealed that the 20-year-old player informed the club management last month of his desire to seek a new challenge. Following this, rival Premier League clubs began trying to capitalize on the situation. Nevertheless, after a friendly match against Sydney, the head coach made no secret of his high praise for the young talent's abilities.

Lucas Bergvall's place in the team and competition

According to The Athletic, Roberto De Zerbi openly stated that he wants the player to remain in the team, but added that no player is guaranteed a spot in the starting lineup. Tottenham has been active in the transfer market to strengthen its squad, breaking transfer records and drastically increasing competition within the team.

Over the past season, the young midfielder made 33 appearances in all competitions, playing 1,465 minutes and scoring one goal. However, the player himself wants more playing time on the pitch, specifically wanting to play as one of the two holding midfielders in a double pivot.

Final decision on the future

The head coach reminded that any player must possess the right mentality and character to represent Tottenham. "I think he is a top-level player in terms of potential, but I have no intention of forcing anyone to stay," the specialist added.

Currently, Lucas Bergvall's contract runs until June 2031. The player is expected to hold direct talks regarding his future with club CEO Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange. Meanwhile, Tottenham continues its pre-season preparations at a high pace.