Japanese Company Creates Device to Run Large AI Models on Regular Laptops

Nextorage, a Japanese memory module manufacturer owned by Phison, has announced the creation of a new device that fundamentally expands the capabilities of regular laptops. This innovative technology allows specialists to freely run resource-intensive large AI models even on standard computers, which is expected to further popularize the use of AI tools in the future. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the new device is tentatively named aiDAPTIV Station. This external hardware module enables AI-supported laptops with just 32 GB of RAM to successfully run massive neural networks like OpenAI GPT-OSS-120B. This opens the way to performing complex AI tasks without the need for expensive and powerful server hardware.

Technological capabilities and operating principle

The main feature of the device is that it relies on Phison's aiDAPTIV technology. This solution ensures the dynamic allocation of resources between internal DRAM and external NAND drives. As a result, the memory capacity is effectively expanded, creating the necessary space for processing large volumes of data.

Nextorage specialists have managed to develop the device in a compact and convenient design. It connects via a modern USB-C interface and supports Windows as well as Ubuntu distributions of Linux operating systems. This makes it a universal and convenient tool for professionals in various fields.

Market release plans

Currently, Nextorage plans to launch this new product on the Japanese market within this year. A specially prepared ready-to-use software solution is also being developed for use alongside the device. This step will serve to integrate AI technologies even deeper into daily workflows.