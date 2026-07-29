Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with Rodri

·55·Sport
Madrid Bomb Transfer: Real Madrid Agrees Personal Terms with Rodri

Real Madrid Manchester City and Spain national team midfielder Rodri has taken a massive step toward completing his transfer. The Royal Club has fully agreed on personal contract terms with the player. This news has shaken the football world and could become one of the biggest deals of the transfer window.

Zamin.uz, relying on information from influential insiders, details this sensational news and the likelihood of the transfer happening.

1. Moretto's Statement and Real Madrid's Crucial Advantage

Journalist Matteo Moretto reported on Radio Marca that the parties have reached a final and complete agreement on all personal terms, including salary, contract length, and bonuses. The player himself has expressed his readiness to move to Madrid and his intention to make this transfer happen.

This agreement gives Real Madrid a very important advantage in negotiations with Manchester City. Now, the Royal Club can focus on reaching an agreement with the English champions over the transfer fee. Since the player himself has agreed to the transfer, City's management may be forced to make more concessions in negotiations.

2. Transfer Fee and Decisive Stage of Negotiations

Recall that earlier, reports circulated that Real Madrid planned to sign Rodri for 40–50 million euros. This sum might seem very low for one of the world's best midfielders, but with Rodri's contract with Manchester City coming to an end and his consent to the transfer, this fee could become a reality.

Sources note that negotiations between the parties have entered a decisive stage. Real Madrid aims to reach an agreement quickly and involve Rodri in the pre-season preparation process.

Key Facts About the Rodri Transfer

Aspect / Detail

Details

Player

Rodri (Rodrigo Hernández, 30 years old, Spain)

Current Club

Manchester City (England)

Interested Club

Real Madrid (Spain)

Personal Contract

Fully agreed (final agreement)

Player's Wish

Wants to complete the transfer

Planned Fee

40–50 million euros

Negotiation Stage

Decisive (final stretch)

Main Insider

Matteo Moretto (Radio Marca)

This sensational deal between Real Madrid and Manchester City could become one of the biggest events of the summer transfer window. The player's consent to return to Madrid and the Royal Club's firm intention strengthen confidence in the transfer taking place.

Share this hot article immediately with your friends, colleagues, and football community groups!

Do you think Rodri can further strengthen Real Madrid's midfield? How will his return to Madrid affect Spanish football? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Real MadridRodriManchester CitySpainMatteo Moretto
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