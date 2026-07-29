Google to Roll Out Its Age Verification Technology Worldwide

·37·Technology
Google to Roll Out Its Age Verification Technology Worldwide

Google has announced that it will make its Play Signal API available to Android developers worldwide by the end of 2026. This step is seen as a competitive response to Apple's age verification tools, aimed at ensuring the safety of underage users. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, this technology is currently only in use in Brazil. The process of expanding it globally will be implemented in stages, initially opening for developers in Australia and Canada in mid-August of this year, and covering all markets by the end of the year.

The introduction of this innovation coincides with a time when lawmakers and regulators around the world are tightening requirements for app stores to protect minors. In particular, Apple launched similar age verification tools internationally in February of this year.

Age Verification While Preserving Privacy

An important aspect of Google's technology is that it allows app developers to determine an age range without requiring the user's personal information, such as their date of birth. Instead, parents will be able to share their child's age range directly with apps.

Additionally, this system will allow adults to disclose their age at the request of app developers and thereby use tailored interfaces and features.

Centralized Management and Family Link

Parents do not have to manage this information separately for each app. To simplify the process, Google has centralized data sharing within its popular Family Link parental control dashboard.

Data is not shared automatically — parents are first required to enter this information themselves and grant permission. This new feature further enriches other security tools in the Google Play store, including screen time limits, app download approvals, and PIN-protected content filters.

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