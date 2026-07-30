Good news for these teachers: 15% bonus will be paid for the B+ certificate

·44·Society
Good news for these teachers: 15% bonus will be paid for the B+ certificate

The government of Uzbekistan has adopted an important resolution aimed at incentivizing the primary education system and improving the professional skills of teachers. As the next stage of reforms in the field of public education, a national certification system for primary school teachers is being introduced, and pedagogical staff who show high results will be materially incentivized.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the new government resolution and the changes it brings.

Who and how will the bonus be paid to?

According to the regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 411 dated July 29, 2026, the new procedure enters into force starting from the 2026-2027 academic year.

Teachers who meet the following requirements will be paid a monthly bonus in the amount of 15 percent of their official salary:

  1. Having a primary education specialty;

  2. Teaching in primary grades;

  3. Holding a national certificate of B+ and higher level.

The bonus will be paid throughout the validity period of the certificate for all subjects in the relevant language of instruction at the expense of the State budget. This is a big step towards properly appreciating the labor of primary school teachers and encouraging them to pursue continuous self-improvement.

How to get a certificate?

According to the new system, the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has been designated as the authorized body for issuing national certificates to primary education teachers.

The certificate acquisition process is organized as follows:

  • Application submission: Applicants submit an electronic application through the my.gov.uz portal.

  • Fee: To participate in the exam, a fee is charged in the amount of 1.5 times the basic calculation amount (BCM) on the day of application.

  • Exam content: In the qualification exam, applicants' knowledge of primary school subjects, teaching methodology, and pedagogical skills are assessed through test examinations.

International Rasch model and evaluation criteria

One of the most important aspects of the new system is that the evaluation of exam results is based on international standards. The results are evaluated based on the international Rasch model.

Depending on the score obtained, teachers are awarded certificates of the following levels:

  • A+ level: For those who scored higher than 70 points.

  • A level: For those who scored 65–69.9 points.

  • B+ level: For those who scored 60–64.9 points (minimum requirement to receive a bonus).

  • B level: For those who scored 55–59.9 points.

  • C+ level: For those who scored 50–54.9 points.

  • C level: For those who scored 46–49.9 points.

Quick results and appeals

Electronic certificates with a QR code will be sent through the my.gov.uz portal within one working day to teachers who successfully pass the exam. This serves to reduce bureaucracy and make the process transparent.

An opportunity to file an appeal is also provided for those who are dissatisfied with the results. Appeal applications are accepted within three days from the date of announcement of the results.

This new system is expected to take the quality of primary education in Uzbekistan to a new stage, encourage the professional growth of teachers, and strengthen their social status.

UzbekistanZamin.uzCabinet of MinistersAgency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skillsmy.gov.uz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A $5,000 flower-crafted horse gifted to a blogger creates a stir (video)A $5,000 flower-crafted horse gifted to a blogger creates a stir (video)Today, 13:53Disability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and BogotDisability allowance for bribes: Doctors caught in Samarkand and BogotToday, 13:09Head of "Water Supply" detained in Sirdaryo: accepting a bribe to "erase" a debtHead of "Water Supply" detained in Sirdaryo: accepting a bribe to "erase" a debtToday, 12:14Desert monitor lizard listed in the Red Book released into the wild after 7 years of treatmentDesert monitor lizard listed in the Red Book released into the wild after 7 years of treatmentToday, 02:53Young man from Andijan throws a kitten into a deep foundation pit to gain likesYoung man from Andijan throws a kitten into a deep foundation pit to gain likesYesterday, 23:391.34 billion soums recovered in favor of an entrepreneur1.34 billion soums recovered in favor of an entrepreneurYesterday, 19:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Gift from an Arab sheikh to an Uzbek woman sparks heated discussion online
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Illegal construction comes at a high price
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism