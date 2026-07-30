Good news for these teachers: 15% bonus will be paid for the B+ certificate

The government of Uzbekistan has adopted an important resolution aimed at incentivizing the primary education system and improving the professional skills of teachers. As the next stage of reforms in the field of public education, a national certification system for primary school teachers is being introduced, and pedagogical staff who show high results will be materially incentivized.

Zamin.uz presents the details of the new government resolution and the changes it brings.

Who and how will the bonus be paid to?

According to the regulations approved by the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 411 dated July 29, 2026, the new procedure enters into force starting from the 2026-2027 academic year.

Teachers who meet the following requirements will be paid a monthly bonus in the amount of 15 percent of their official salary:

Having a primary education specialty; Teaching in primary grades; Holding a national certificate of B+ and higher level.

The bonus will be paid throughout the validity period of the certificate for all subjects in the relevant language of instruction at the expense of the State budget. This is a big step towards properly appreciating the labor of primary school teachers and encouraging them to pursue continuous self-improvement.

How to get a certificate?

According to the new system, the Agency for Assessment of Knowledge and Skills has been designated as the authorized body for issuing national certificates to primary education teachers.

The certificate acquisition process is organized as follows:

Application submission: Applicants submit an electronic application through the my.gov.uz portal.

Fee: To participate in the exam, a fee is charged in the amount of 1.5 times the basic calculation amount (BCM) on the day of application.

Exam content: In the qualification exam, applicants' knowledge of primary school subjects, teaching methodology, and pedagogical skills are assessed through test examinations.

International Rasch model and evaluation criteria

One of the most important aspects of the new system is that the evaluation of exam results is based on international standards. The results are evaluated based on the international Rasch model.

Depending on the score obtained, teachers are awarded certificates of the following levels:

A+ level: For those who scored higher than 70 points.

A level: For those who scored 65–69.9 points.

B+ level: For those who scored 60–64.9 points ( minimum requirement to receive a bonus ).

B level: For those who scored 55–59.9 points.

C+ level: For those who scored 50–54.9 points.

C level: For those who scored 46–49.9 points.

Quick results and appeals

Electronic certificates with a QR code will be sent through the my.gov.uz portal within one working day to teachers who successfully pass the exam. This serves to reduce bureaucracy and make the process transparent.

An opportunity to file an appeal is also provided for those who are dissatisfied with the results. Appeal applications are accepted within three days from the date of announcement of the results.

This new system is expected to take the quality of primary education in Uzbekistan to a new stage, encourage the professional growth of teachers, and strengthen their social status.