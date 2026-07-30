Students of Russian Universities Will Connect to Max Messenger Upon Admission

·33·Technology
Students of Russian Universities Will Connect to Max Messenger Upon Admission

First-year students admitted to higher education institutions in Russia step into the country's official digital services and educational environment as soon as their studies begin. According to Ixbt.com, new students will now be able to automatically connect to their university's study chats, official channels, and special chatbots on Max messenger. This innovation aims to simplify communication between educational institutions and youth from the very first days, Ixbt.com reports .

It is reported that the process of involving students in special groups will be carried out via the public services portal. Once an applicant's official admission to the university is confirmed, a special notification is sent to their personal account inviting them to join official study groups on Max messenger. This guarantees that every student receives study schedules, announcements, and other important information on time and without any difficulty.

Digital Educational Environment and Platform Metrics

According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, this approach takes interaction between universities and students to a qualitatively new level. To date, the platform's capabilities are actively utilized by universities. In particular, universities use it to organize admission processes, student life, and the daily educational process.

Based on figures provided by the platform developers, a massive digital infrastructure has been formed within the messenger today. Its main metrics include:

  • over 230,000 student chats created in the messenger;
  • these groups unite over 2.4 million participants;
  • over 5,000 official channels opened by educational organizations;
  • the total audience of these channels has exceeded 2.6 million users.

Scope of the 'Digital University' Project

This initiative is part of the large-scale 'Digital University' project being implemented nationwide. Currently, this digital ecosystem covers over a thousand higher education institutions and their branches in Russia, serving to adapt educational processes to modern requirements.

Experts believe that connecting to a unified information space from the very first days of study allows students to adapt faster to the new environment and maintain constant contact with classmates and the dean's office. Such rapid introduction of digitalization processes serves as an important factor in improving educational quality and reducing bureaucratic barriers.

MaxEducationUniversityTechnologyRussia
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