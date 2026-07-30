Leon Goretzka offered himself to Barcelona, but Deco said no

German midfielder Leon Goretzka offered his services as a free agent to the Barcelona club. According to Sport, once his current contract with Bayern expires, the player is actively looking to move to the Catalan team. The 31-year-old experienced player and his representatives contacted the club's management to discuss this opportunity in the summer transfer window, reports Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Catalans are experiencing a severe personnel shortage and injury crisis in midfield. Key first-team players Fermín López and Frenkie de Jong are sidelined for long periods. While López is recovering from a metatarsal fracture, De Jong is undergoing a lengthy rehabilitation process due to a severe knee ligament tear.

Personnel shortage and the Hansi Flick factor

Goal.com also reports that several players who participated in international tournaments have been granted extended leave and will join pre-season training later than others. In such difficult conditions, the option of having an experienced, fit and ready Leon Goretzka might have seemed interesting to the coaching staff.

This potential transfer is also linked to head coach Hansi Flick, as the specialist and player previously achieved great success together at Bayern. Under their guidance, the team won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in the 2019-20 season. Additionally, a free agent coming in without a transfer fee was expected to fit Barcelona's ongoing financial struggles.

Deco's stance and trust in youth

However, despite all the positive factors,sporting director Deco is not interested in bringing the experienced midfielder into the team. The Portuguese specialist is skeptical about this deal and does not wish to complete the transfer.

Instead of buying a player from the external market, Deco plans to solve the problem using internal resources—relying on graduates of the club's academy. The club's management firmly believes that 22-year-old prospect Marc Casadó is fully capable of filling the void left in Frenkie de Jong's absence.