August begins with +43 degrees: weather to change drastically at the end

The final month of summer in Uzbekistan will begin with dry and scorching weather. Temperatures are expected to rise to +43 degrees in some regions, but throughout the month the air will gradually cool down, and by the end of August, daytime temperatures may drop to +25…+30 degrees.

Another interesting point is noted in Uzhydromet's forecast: the monthly amount of precipitation may be above normal, but this does not mean that August will be rainy. The main changes are expected to be felt in the second half of the month.

The first two days will be the hottest period

August is forecasted to start with dry and slightly hot weather.

On August 1–2, air temperatures across most of the republic are expected to reach:

+38…+41 degrees during the day;

up to +42…+43 degrees in southern and desert regions.

In some regions such as Karakalpakstan, Khorezm, Bukhara, and Navoi, temperatures may approach +42…+43 degrees, and in some places, strengthening winds and dust storms are also likely.

Although these figures are high, they are lower than the extreme heat observed in mid-July. In July 2026, temperatures in most regions rose to +43…+45 degrees, and up to +46…+49 degrees in the south and desert zones, with new records set at a number of weather stations.

Then temperatures will drop by 3–5 degrees

Following the initial scorching heat of the month, the temperature background is expected to decrease gradually.

According to Uzhydromet's calculations, during the main part of August, daytime temperatures will be:

+33…+38 degrees in most regions;

around +40 degrees in some places.

Thus, the heat will not completely retreat, but the +42…+43 degree heat at the beginning of the month is unlikely to last long.

"Close to normal" does not mean a cool August

Forecasters predict that the average monthly temperature in August will be close to multi-year values.

However, this does not mean the month will be cool. In most parts of Uzbekistan, the average maximum temperature for August is +35…+37 degrees, and +38…+40 degrees in the southern and desert regions.

Usually, the average temperature in August is 1.5–2.5 degrees lower than in July. Nevertheless, the last month of summer will also be quite hot in the country.

An unexpected chill may occur at the end of the month

The most noteworthy part of the forecast is related to the end of August.

As a result of a cool air flow entering the territory of Uzbekistan, daytime temperatures may gradually drop to +25…+30 degrees.

This situation does not necessarily have to be observed simultaneously or to the same extent across the entire country. However, if the forecast comes true, a difference of more than 10–15 degrees will appear between the +43-degree heat in the first days of the month and the temperature at the end of August.

August may begin with scorching heat, but the first breath of autumn will be felt at the end of the month.

Nights will also gradually grow cooler

Along with daytime temperatures, nighttime figures will also decrease.

Period Expected nighttime temperature First half of August +24…+27 degrees Second half of August +17…+22 degrees End of the month down to +12…+15 degrees

Especially at the end of the month, the temperature difference between day and night can be significant. This indicates that summer heat is gradually retreating and the transition to the autumn weather regime is beginning.

Rains will increase, but August will not be rainy

Uzhydromet has forecasted that the monthly amount of precipitation in August will be above normal, and around normal in some regions.

At first glance, this might give the impression that a rainy month is expected. However, forecasters provided an important clarification: in Uzbekistan, the precipitation norm itself for August is very low.

Therefore, observing more precipitation than normal does not imply prolonged heavy rains.

On certain days in the second half of the month:

short-term;

light;

locally characterized rains may occur.

August weather in brief

Period Daytime temperature Weather characteristics August 1–2 +38…+41, up to +43 in the south Dry and very hot Main part of the month +33…+38, +40 in some places Hot, but temperatures are dropping Second half Variable depending on the region Short rains on certain days End of the month May drop to +25…+30 Probability of cool air intrusion

Three most important points in the forecast

First, the first days of August will pass with intense heat once again. Temperatures in the southern and desert regions may reach +43 degrees.

Second, during the month, temperatures will drop gradually rather than all at once. The main daytime background will remain around +33…+38 degrees.

Third, the most noticeable change is likely to happen at the end of the month. Due to the inflow of cool air, daytime temperatures of +25…+30 and nighttime temperatures of +12…+15 degrees in some places are expected to be recorded.

Main conclusion

August 2026 is expected to have average temperatures close to multi-year norms. However, the weather will not be uniform throughout the month: initially, scorching heat up to +43 degrees, followed by a gradual decrease, and a possibility of a noticeable chill at the end of the month.

The amount of precipitation may turn out to be higher than normal, but mostly short and light rains are meant. The main intrigue of the monthly forecast is how strongly the breath of autumn will be felt at the end of August.

Do you think weather of +25…+30 degrees after +43-degree heat feels like an early autumn? Leave your thoughts and guesses in the comments!