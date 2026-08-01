Daniel Jackson's interest in maps led to an unexpected project. He drew attention to a small plot of land between Croatia and Serbia that no country has claimed as its territory, and announced the establishment of the Free Republic of Verdis there.

Jackson did not limit this initiative to just a name. He drafted a constitution, formed a government, and began issuing symbolic passports on behalf of the republic.

For now, Verdis exists mainly as an online project. There is no information about permanent state governance or a large population residing on its territory. However, the idea spread rapidly on the internet. Thousands of users have expressed a desire to join this unusual micronation.