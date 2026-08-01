Bus overturns in Algeria, dozens of people killed

A major road traffic accident in the Boumerdès province of Algeria has resulted in numerous casualties. As a result of a passenger bus veering off the road and overturning, at least 25 people were killed, and another 44 citizens sustained injuries of varying severity. This was reported by the Anadolu agency.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on August 1 in the Boumerdès province, located in the north of the country. According to official data, a passenger bus traveling from the Sétif province veered off the road and overturned for reasons yet to be determined.

According to the Algerian Civil Protection Service, at least 25 people lost their lives as a result of the crash, and another 44 people were taken to hospitals with bodily injuries of varying degrees.

Rescue workers and emergency medical teams are currently operating at the scene. Authorities have launched an official investigation to determine the causes of the accident.