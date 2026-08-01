Truck overturns in Iraq, scattering thousands of chicks across the road

A truck carrying chicks was involved in a traffic accident and overturned on the Baghdad–Diyala highway in Iraq. As a result, thousands of chicks from the vehicle scattered across the road.

According to eyewitnesses, some drivers stopped their vehicles and drove cautiously to avoid running over the chicks. This caused traffic congestion in certain parts of the road.

However, not all drivers stopped. It is reported that many chicks died under the wheels of cars that continued moving.

No information has been provided yet regarding the cause of the truck's overturning or the driver's condition.