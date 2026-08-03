Doctors perform surgery on an unborn baby directly in the womb

Doctors in the USA have successfully performed one of the most complex surgical operations in medical history. They operated on an unborn baby still in the womb, correcting a congenital defect that threatened its life. This was reported by BBC.

According to reports, the expectant mother, Macy Savage, underwent surgery in Houston, USA, at the 26th week of her pregnancy. Currently, her son Theo is five months old and developing healthily.

During the pregnancy, doctors diagnosed the child with gastroschisis. This is a rare congenital defect where the intestines develop outside the body because the abdominal wall has not fully formed. Experts note that if left untreated, such a condition can pose a serious threat to the baby's life.

Using a laparoscopic method and partially opening the mother's womb, the surgeons carefully placed the baby's intestines back into the abdominal cavity. Theo was recorded as the third baby in the world to undergo this innovative procedure.

Macy and her husband Josh French said they experienced severe emotional shock when they first heard about their child's defect. British doctors had prepared them for a difficult post-birth treatment process. Later, when complex gastroschisis was detected, the family was referred to a medical center in Houston where a special clinical trial was underway.

The preparation for the surgery was also carried out in several stages. First, Macy received a special Botox injection at the University Hospital Leuven in Belgium. This method helped relax the abdominal wall muscles during the surgery. After that, she traveled to Texas, and the complex surgery was performed in November 2025.

"The recovery was not easy. But for the sake of my child's life, it was all worth it," Macy shared, recalling her memories after the surgery.

Following the successful completion of the surgery, Theo was born via natural childbirth in February 2026. He is currently growing up healthy.

According to experts, this procedure is one of the significant breakthroughs in the field of treating congenital defects before birth, and it could expand the opportunities to save the lives of thousands of babies in the future.