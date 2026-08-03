In Brazil, 15-year-old footballer dies as a result of a shooting during a match

15-year-old Mikael Leandro da Silva, a player for the youth team of Brazil's “Centro Sportivo Alagoano”, has died as a result of a shooting that occurred during a friendly match in the city of Maceió. This was reported by Globo.

According to reports, the talented footballer, who had previously played for the youth team of “São Paulo”, was taken to the hospital with severe injuries. However, despite all the efforts of the doctors, it was not possible to save his life.

According to preliminary information, the bloody incident occurred as a result of an armed clash between local criminal groups involved in drug trafficking. The young footballer died after stray bullets reached the area where the match was taking place.

As a result of the incident, several other people sustained injuries of varying degrees. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident, and urgent measures are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the shooting.

This tragedy was met with great sorrow by the Brazilian sports community. The untimely death of the young talent plunged not only his teammates and coaches, but also football fans into deep grief.