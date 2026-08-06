Joshua Zirkzee Could Return to Italy: Juventus Want to Sign the Striker on Loan

Juventus have sharply stepped up negotiations to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan during the summer transfer window. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the English club has agreed to consider a temporary transfer, taking into account the Dutchman's firm desire to return to Serie A. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

The striker, born in 2001, is eager to return to the Italian league after two difficult years in the Premier League. He has indicated that he is ready to join the Bianconeri. The potential transfer is becoming even more significant amid expected changes to Juventus' attacking line.

Expected changes in Turin

Juventus sporting director Ricky Massara is personally overseeing the operation and working on all the finer details of the deal. Massara's main aim is to secure a straightforward loan without an obligation to buy, while maintaining the club's financial stability.

Juventus had previously agreed to pay €38 million plus €12 million in guaranteed add-ons for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani. As a result, the club's budget for the summer transfer window is limited, making a loan deal a perfect fit for its financial plans.

Competition in the team's attack

During his time at Roma, Massara had also wanted to sign the former Bologna star. He is now trying to ensure that Juventus do not miss this favorable opportunity. Although Zirkzee is not a pure center-forward, his technical ability and international experience are expected to significantly strengthen the team's attacking options.

However, the deal also depends on the future of Canadian striker Jonathan David. David wants to stay at Juventus and overcome the difficulties he faced last season. Nevertheless, the possibility of Zirkzee arriving on loan could prompt the Canadian forward to consider leaving the club in a year.