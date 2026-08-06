Xiaomi Unveils the $150 Redmi 17 5G Smartphone
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Xiaomi Corporation has officially unveiled an affordable new Redmi 17 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, the device stands out with its large display, high-capacity battery and advanced features for the budget segment, offering buyers a wide range of capabilities. Ixbt.com reports .
The new smartphone features a 6.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The screen also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits, which is a high figure for devices in this price category.
Technical Capabilities and PerformanceThe device is powered by an 8-core Unisoc T8300 processor built using a 6 nm process. It runs the modern HyperOS 3 operating system. This hardware configuration ensures stable performance for everyday tasks.
One of the smartphone’s main advantages is its battery. It has a capacity of 6300 mAh. According to Xiaomi representatives, the battery can retain its key performance characteristics for four years.
Charging and Additional FeaturesThe device supports 15 W wired charging, as well as 7.5 W reverse wired charging. Users can also take advantage of the Power Delivery and Quick Charge protocols.
- Front camera: 13 megapixels
- Main camera: 8 megapixels
- Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
- Additional features: a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
Prices and ColorsBuyers can choose from three body colors: gray, black and white. As for pricing, the entry-level version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage costs 999 yuan, or approximately $150. The higher-end version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash storage is priced at 1,199 yuan, or approximately $180.
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