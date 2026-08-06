Xiaomi Unveils the $150 Redmi 17 5G Smartphone

Xiaomi Corporation has officially unveiled an affordable new Redmi 17 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, the device stands out with its large display, high-capacity battery and advanced features for the budget segment, offering buyers a wide range of capabilities. Ixbt.com reports .

The new smartphone features a 6.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The screen also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits, which is a high figure for devices in this price category.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The device is powered by an 8-core Unisoc T8300 processor built using a 6 nm process. It runs the modern HyperOS 3 operating system. This hardware configuration ensures stable performance for everyday tasks.

One of the smartphone’s main advantages is its battery. It has a capacity of 6300 mAh. According to Xiaomi representatives, the battery can retain its key performance characteristics for four years.

Charging and Additional Features

The device supports 15 W wired charging, as well as 7.5 W reverse wired charging. Users can also take advantage of the Power Delivery and Quick Charge protocols.

Front camera: 13 megapixels

Main camera: 8 megapixels

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Additional features: a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner

The body is 8.15 mm thick and weighs 210 g. The smartphone measures 171.56 × 79.47 mm.

Prices and Colors

Buyers can choose from three body colors: gray, black and white. As for pricing, the entry-level version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage costs 999 yuan, or approximately $150. The higher-end version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash storage is priced at 1,199 yuan, or approximately $180.