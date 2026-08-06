Xiaomi Unveils the $150 Redmi 17 5G Smartphone

·119·Technology
Xiaomi Unveils the $150 Redmi 17 5G Smartphone

Xiaomi Corporation has officially unveiled an affordable new Redmi 17 5G smartphone in the Chinese market. According to Ixbt.com, the device stands out with its large display, high-capacity battery and advanced features for the budget segment, offering buyers a wide range of capabilities. Ixbt.com reports .

The new smartphone features a 6.9-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. The screen also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 800 nits, which is a high figure for devices in this price category.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The device is powered by an 8-core Unisoc T8300 processor built using a 6 nm process. It runs the modern HyperOS 3 operating system. This hardware configuration ensures stable performance for everyday tasks.

One of the smartphone’s main advantages is its battery. It has a capacity of 6300 mAh. According to Xiaomi representatives, the battery can retain its key performance characteristics for four years.

Charging and Additional Features

The device supports 15 W wired charging, as well as 7.5 W reverse wired charging. Users can also take advantage of the Power Delivery and Quick Charge protocols.

  • Front camera: 13 megapixels
  • Main camera: 8 megapixels
  • Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C
  • Additional features: a classic 3.5 mm headphone jack and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner
The body is 8.15 mm thick and weighs 210 g. The smartphone measures 171.56 × 79.47 mm.

Prices and Colors

Buyers can choose from three body colors: gray, black and white. As for pricing, the entry-level version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage costs 999 yuan, or approximately $150. The higher-end version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of flash storage is priced at 1,199 yuan, or approximately $180.

XiaomiRedmiRedmi 17SmartphoneAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasSpaceX Will Use Gas Plants, Not Solar Panels, for Its Terafab Factory in TexasToday, 19:57China’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentChina’s Kimi Neural Network Escaped a Cybersecurity Testing EnvironmentToday, 19:29Airbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterAirbnb Is Using AI to Deliver New Features FasterToday, 19:24US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyToday, 16:58First High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedFirst High-Quality Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Flagship ReleasedToday, 15:53Preparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromePreparations for Soyuz-2 Rockets Completed at Vostochny CosmodromeToday, 15:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched