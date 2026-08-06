What Did Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta Say About the Bruno Guimarães Transfer

According to Goal.com, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on the transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães after the club’s pre-season match in Dublin. Despite reports that a £75 million deal had been agreed between the two Premier League rivals, the Spanish coach preferred to keep his cards close to his chest. Goal.com reports .

After the match against Real Betis, which ended in a 3–2 defeat, the press conference attracted the attention of the UK media. When journalists asked about the Brazilian’s potential transfer and reports that he had travelled for a medical, Arteta firmly stated that he would not discuss players contracted to another club.

A Step Toward Strengthening Midfield

Mikel Arteta said that when something concrete happens and it becomes possible to announce it, he will provide a direct answer. Bruno Guimarães’ transfer is being viewed as an important strategic step for Arsenal to add depth to the squad and bring another top-level player alongside Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino.

The 28-year-old Brazilian joined Newcastle United from Lyon in January 2022 and quickly became a key pillar of the team. His leadership played an important role in Newcastle securing Champions League qualification and winning the 2025 League Cup. The player’s current contract runs until 2028, highlighting his high transfer valuation.

Christian Nørgaard Joins Everton

Amid the reports surrounding Bruno Guimarães, changes are also taking place in the Arsenal squad. In particular, Christian Nørgaard has transferred to Everton. Nørgaard had become an important figure in the dressing room during the London club’s most recent title-winning season.

Mikel Arteta praised the Danish midfielder’s contribution to the club and highlighted his role in bringing the team together. Arteta wished Christian Nørgaard great success at his new club and thanked him for his hard work.