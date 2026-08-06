Kazakhstan’s Top Chess Player to Compete at Olympiad in Samarkand

·119·Sport
Kazakhstan’s Top Chess Player to Compete at Olympiad in Samarkand

One of Kazakhstan’s strongest chess players, regarded as one of the world’s leading female grandmasters, Bibisora Asaubayeva will lead the country’s women’s national team at the 46th Chess Olympiad. This was officially announced by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) .

According to the official lineup announced by FIDE, the player ranked fifth in the women’s world rankings will compete at the prestigious event in Samarkand as Kazakhstan’s main hope.

The Kazakhstan women’s national team will also include second place holder in the world girls’ rankings, Alua Nurman, fourth-ranked Meruyert Kamalidenova, as well as talented chess players Elnaz Kaliaxmet and Zarina Nurg‘aliyeva .

Experts believe this lineup further increases Kazakhstan’s chances of achieving a strong result at the competition. The presence of several highly ranked players in one team is making the national side one of the leading contenders.

For reference, the 46th Chess Olympiad will take place this year from September 15 to 27 in Samarkand. According to the FIDE participant rankings, Kazakhstan’s women’s national team is rated as the competition’s fourth-seeded team and is considered one of the main contenders for a medal.

KazakhstanSamarkandBibisara AssaubayevaFIDE
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