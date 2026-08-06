Racing Santander sets €16 million demand to Barcelona for Jorge Salinas

Catalan club Barcelona has hit a serious financial obstacle in its pursuit of young defender Jorge Salinas. The management of Racing Santander has firmly stated that they will not accept a single penny less than the release clause set for the 19-year-old talented player, Mundo Deportivo reports, according to Goal.com. reports .

Attracting attention with his versatile play on the pitches, Salinas is considered one of the main players Barcelona is planning to transfer. The Catalans intend to sign the young player to further strengthen their defensive line, but negotiations between the parties currently appear to be at a deadlock.

Financial discrepancy and transfer terms

In the current transfer window, the financial gap between the two clubs remains very large. According to reports, while Barcelona has prepared an offer of approximately 6 million euros for the player, Racing Santander is demanding the full 16 million euro release clause stipulated in the player's contract.

Racing's sporting director Chema Aragon openly stated in one of his public appearances that the club prioritizes keeping its leading homegrown talents. According to him, the team's main goal is not to weaken the squad by selling star players, but rather to strengthen it further.

Management position and player's attitude

Acknowledging the realities of modern football, Aragon admitted that it is difficult for smaller teams when a giant club like Barcelona expresses interest. He emphasized that if the buying club is ready to pay the release clause in full, it is difficult to block the transfer, but there will be no bargain deal.

Amid swirling transfer rumors, it was noted that the 19-year-old defender himself is showing a professional approach in this situation. According to Racing's sporting director, the allure of Camp Nou has not turned the young player's head, and he is fully focused on his team's tasks during the pre-season training camps.

If the deal does not materialize before the summer transfer window closes and Salinas stays with the team, Racing plans to reward his dedication accordingly. The club has guaranteed that the player's growth and hard work will also be reflected in his contract terms.