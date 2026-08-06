Transfer bombshell: Rodri is joining Barcelona — Real Madrid out of the race

The most sensational transfer in European football this year could be completed. "Manchester City"’s Spanish midfield maestro Rodri has fully agreed personal terms with Barcelona.

Marca insider Matteo Moretto reports that the 30-year-old midfielder has grown tired of Real Madrid’s slow negotiations and its hesitation to make the next move.

Barcelona ready for transfer: official offer to be sent to City

The Catalan club have informed the player that they are ready to enter direct transfer negotiations with "Manchester City". Within the next few hours, the reigning La Liga champions will officially contact the English club’s management.

According to renowned French journalist Fabrice Hawkins:

The Citizens could accept an offer of around €60–70 million to let their key player leave. This fee is being considered within the Catalan club’s financial means.

Why Barcelona?

Sources say Rodri himself would prefer a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid. Both "Manchester City" and the "Royal Club" have already been informed of this.

The experienced Spanish midfielder is fully convinced that he can unlock 100% of his potential in the Catalans’ possession-based tactical style.

Barcelona’s management must now complete this major transfer successfully while complying with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

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