Fenerbahçe Defeat Sturm at Home with Goals from Talisca and Greenwood

On August 5, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe hosted Austrian club Sturm in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. This was reported by euro-football.ru reports .

The hosts started the match brightly and managed to score an early goal. In the 10th minute, Anderson Talisca directed a pass from Kerem Aktürkoğlu into the opponents’ net.

Just before half-time, the Turkish club launched another fine attack. Mason Greenwood finished accurately after receiving a pass from Marco Asensio.

Fenerbahçe focused mainly on defending in the second half and preserved their two-goal lead from the first half until the final whistle. The second leg between the teams will be played in Austria on August 11.