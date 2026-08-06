Fenerbahçe Defeat Sturm at Home with Goals from Talisca and Greenwood

·53·Sport
Fenerbahçe Defeat Sturm at Home with Goals from Talisca and Greenwood

On August 5, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe hosted Austrian club Sturm in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. This was reported by euro-football.ru reports .

The hosts started the match brightly and managed to score an early goal. In the 10th minute, Anderson Talisca directed a pass from Kerem Aktürkoğlu into the opponents’ net.

Just before half-time, the Turkish club launched another fine attack. Mason Greenwood finished accurately after receiving a pass from Marco Asensio.

Fenerbahçe focused mainly on defending in the second half and preserved their two-goal lead from the first half until the final whistle. The second leg between the teams will be played in Austria on August 11.

FenerbahçeAnderson TaliscaMason GreenwoodSturmIstanbul
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Bahodir
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Why Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsWhy Did Real Madrid Abandon the Rodri Transfer? All the DetailsToday, 19:54Rodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipRodri Transfer Twist Angers Real Madrid LeadershipToday, 19:39Federico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterFederico Gatti injured: defender could miss clash with InterToday, 19:36Rodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballRodri Transfer: Unexpected Turn in Spanish FootballToday, 19:15Juventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowJuventus face unresolved problems at the end of the transfer windowToday, 18:58Manchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldManchester City begins plans to revamp its midfieldToday, 18:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)