Fenerbahçe Defeat Sturm at Home with Goals from Talisca and Greenwood
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On August 5, Istanbul side Fenerbahçe hosted Austrian club Sturm in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round. This was reported by euro-football.ru reports .
The hosts started the match brightly and managed to score an early goal. In the 10th minute, Anderson Talisca directed a pass from Kerem Aktürkoğlu into the opponents’ net.
Just before half-time, the Turkish club launched another fine attack. Mason Greenwood finished accurately after receiving a pass from Marco Asensio.
Fenerbahçe focused mainly on defending in the second half and preserved their two-goal lead from the first half until the final whistle. The second leg between the teams will be played in Austria on August 11.
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