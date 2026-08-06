Naïve startup raises $28.5 million to automate business creation with AI agents

·40·Technology
Naïve startup raises $28.5 million to automate business creation with AI agents

Programming professionals typically dislike boring, repetitive tasks and seek to automate them. As the idea of building software with AI tools—known as vibe coding—gains popularity, Naïve, a startup that enables businesses to fully delegate organization and management processes to AI, is achieving major success. According to TechCrunch, the company raised $28.5 million in a Series A round led by Nexus Venture Partners to build out its infrastructure. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to Sean Dorje, the project’s CEO and co-founder, Naïve attracted more than 30,000 developer customers within its first few months after launch. The company’s annualized revenue also grew tenfold over the past six months, reaching millions of dollars. The newly raised funds will be used to further develop the startup and expand its range of services.

Managing business processes through a single API

Naïve offers a unified system that integrates payment systems, email addresses, phone numbers, cloud infrastructure, storage, and company registration processes through a single API. The system provides users with a dedicated prompt that enables connections to tools such as Cursor, Claude Code, or Codex. This allows AI agents to configure the infrastructure required to launch a business.

The platform can arrange the formation of a limited liability company (LLC) in the United States. Users enter details such as the state, industry code, business description, and potential names, but they must complete KYC/KYB processes and make all payments themselves. Many remaining configurations—including mailboxes, virtual cards, phone numbers, databases, computing resources, and connections to Stripe and QuickBooks—are handled by AI.

Automated business types and a management layer

Naïve’s capabilities include AI-powered SEO optimization, full-cycle SaaS applications, recruiting, accounting, customer support, and even templates for a mobile emulator that allows agents to operate smartphone apps. According to Sean Dorje, customers are using this infrastructure to successfully run faceless content channels on TikTok and YouTube, car rental agencies, and AI automation agencies.

To ensure security and control, the platform also provides a dedicated management layer. It enables users to set budgets, limit agents’ capabilities, and require human approval before any significant action is taken. Nevertheless, experts note that the high cost and resource intensity of AI models could lead to higher expenses in the future.

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