Lyupcho Doriyev’s stunning goal earns Sogdiana a crucial victory

The second round of the Uzbekistan Super League officially got underway. The opening match of Matchday 16 took place in Zomin, where Sogdiana hosted Andijan and secured a crucial narrow victory.

A fierce and hard-fought match was decided by a single spectacular goal.

Doriyev strengthens his lead in the Golden Boot race

Although both teams created several good chances in the first half, neither side managed to score. As a result, the coaches introduced fresh players after the break.

In the 77th minute the skilled Macedonian forward of the Jizzakh club Lyupcho Doriyev showed his quality, found the target and became the hero of the match — 1:0.

This goal was Doriyev’s 12th of the season and further strengthened his outright lead in the Super League’s scoring charts.

Changes in the standings

Ivan Boshkovich’s team celebrated their second consecutive victory, taking their points tally to 18 and climbing to 11th place in the standings. Andijan, who suffered defeat, remained in 8th place for now with 21 points .

Super League. Matchday 16

Sogdiana — Andijan 1:0

6 August. Zomin. Markaziy Stadium

Goal: Lyupcho Doriyev (77).

Sogdiana: Milan Mitrovich, Zoir Juraboyev, Islam Kobilov, Behruz Jumatov (Shohjahon Sultonmurodov, 84), Petar Michin, Jamshid Boltaboyev, Javohir Kahramonov (Oybek Nurmatov, 65), Lyupcho Doriyev (Abdulaziz Abdurashidov, 84), Ollobergan Karimov, Igor Golban, Zabihillo Urinboyev (Samandar Mavlonqulov, 46).

Andijan: Eldor Adhamov, Odil Abdumajidov, Aleksandre Andronikashvili (Damir Temirov, 88), Polatkhodja Kholdorkhonov (Doniyor Abdumannopov, 72), Humoyunmirzo Iminov (Dragan Cheran, 46), Aziz Turgunboyev (Hamidullo Karimov, 72), Islam Tukhtakhojayev, Usmonali Ismonaliyev, Muhammadkarim Toirov, Bekzod Sulaymonov (Shohmalik Komilov, 46), Mahmud Mahamadjonov.

Caution: Behruz Jumatov (60).

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