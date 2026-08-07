The Hottest July in Uzbekistan’s History: Which Regions Set New Records?

·129·Uzbekistan
The Hottest July in Uzbekistan’s History: Which Regions Set New Records?

July 2026 entered history as one of the hottest periods with anomalous weather conditions observed in Uzbekistan in recent years. The average monthly air temperature was 1.3–2.3 degrees above normal across most of the republic, and as much as 2.5–2.8 degrees higher in northern and desert areas.

According to O‘zgidromet, absolute temperature records were broken at dozens of meteorological stations across the country.

Peak temperatures: 50-degree heat in the south and deserts

Although relatively cool weather was observed in the first days of July, temperatures began to rise steadily from the second five-day period of the month.

The peak of the anomalous heat occurred on 18–19 July:

  • Across the republic: 43–46 degrees;

  • In the southern and desert regions: anomalous heat of up to 46–50 degrees was recorded.

These figures approached the absolute maximums in the history of meteorological observations in Uzbekistan, setting new anomalous records in a number of regions.

Regions where records were broken:

The highest temperature records in the history of observations were broken at the following meteorological stations:

Nurafshon, Bukhara, Navoi, Uchkuduk, Samarkand, Kattaqo‘rg‘on, Arnasoy, Shahrisabz, Andijan, Namangan and Fergana.

Tashkent fell 0.3 degrees short of the 1997 record

The hottest day in the capital city of Tashkent was recorded on 19 July. On that day, thermometer readings rose to 44.3 degrees.

This figure was just 0.3 degrees below the absolute historical record set in Tashkent in 1997.

Number of days when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees

According to an O‘zgidromet report, the number of days in July when temperatures reached 40 degrees or higher was several times above the long-term average:

  • In the central and eastern regions: 3–8 days;

  • In other regions: 9–18 days;

  • In the southern and Kyzylkum areas: temperatures did not fall below 40 degrees for 19–23 days.

Experts describe this anomalous heatwave as a clear consequence of global climate change.

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UzbekistanTashkentBukharaSamarkandUzhydromet
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