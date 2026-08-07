The bravery of a PPX officer: 13-year-old boy drowning in Tashkent rescued

·95·Society
The bravery of a PPX officer: 13-year-old boy drowning in Tashkent rescued

In Tashkent’s Yakkasaray district, PPX officer Rasul Jo‘rayev, who was carrying out his duties, managed to rescue a 13-year-old boy who was drowning.

It was reported that he spotted the boy in need of help in the current of the Bo‘rijar Canal and, without a moment’s hesitation, threw himself into the water. As a result of swift actions carried out together with another nearby citizen, the boy was brought out of the water safe and sound.

Relevant emergency services promptly arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information, the boy received the necessary assistance, and his life is reportedly out of danger.

The PPX officer’s bravery and dedication have also been recognized on social media, with many users noting that another life was saved thanks to his quick response.

TashkentRasul JurayevYakkasarayBo‘rijar
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