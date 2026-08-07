12-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized with Bloody Vomiting After Drinking Cola

A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized in serious condition in Vladivostok, Russia. According to doctors, he was brought in with symptoms of bloody vomiting, and tests showed serious problems in his digestive system.

The patient said he had been consuming Coca-Cola almost every day for a long time. An endoscopic examination revealed numerous erosions in the stomach lining. Specialists noted that even the slightest contact with the mucous membrane during the examination caused microbleeding. This indicated the presence of erosive gastritis, with carbonated drinks worsening his condition.

Endoscopist Margarita Lemza said the boy would now require long-term treatment and monitoring by a gastroenterologist. According to her, carbonated drinks can cause serious complications in people with digestive system disorders.

Doctors noted that in recent years, more children have been seeking medical care for serious conditions such as erosive gastritis, pancreatitis, and even pancreatic necrosis. Specialists emphasize that the causes include not only sugary carbonated drinks but also fast food, foods high in artificial additives, and unhealthy eating habits.