Manchester City Shocked by Malo Gusto’s £75 Million Price Tag

Manchester City’s management is active in the transfer market as it seeks to strengthen the squad for the Champions League, but Chelsea’s huge asking price for their defender could complicate the plans. According to GOAL.com, the reigning English champions are interested in signing French full-back Malo Gusto, but the fee demanded by the London club could make them reconsider. This was reported by Goal.com.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea, seeking to balance financial fair play requirements in the Championship and European competitions, are demanding a staggering £75 million for their key player after a summer of spending. The huge price tag placed on the 23-year-old former Lyon player has made Manchester City think twice, as the club currently has no intention of meeting the demand.

Interest in Enzo Maresca’s former pupil

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca wants to strengthen his defensive line with a natural right-back from his former club. During his time in London, the Italian coach relied on Gusto’s physical fitness and tactical ability and believes he would fit perfectly into his new system in Manchester.

However, Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is also making sweeping changes and reshaping the squad to suit his vision. Having missed out on European competitions last season, the club signed Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117 million to refresh the squad. To offset its heavy spending and restore financial balance, the London club is ready to sell several key players.

Other major transfer plans

While negotiations over Gusto’s transfer are intensifying, Enzo Maresca’s plans are not limited to a single player. Reports suggest that the Italian coach also wants to sign another key figure from his former club, Pedro Neto. Chelsea have set a similarly high price for the Portuguese winger, who is being viewed as the leading option for the attack, especially with Savinho potentially moving to Tottenham.

Manchester City are also planning major moves to strengthen midfield. If Spanish holding midfielder Rodri leaves for La Liga to continue his career at Barcelona, the club is closely monitoring Argentine World Cup winner Enzo Fernández as its dream replacement. However, Chelsea are reportedly expected to demand more than £120 million for their star.