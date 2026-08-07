Miralem Pjanić Wishes Kerim Alajbegović Success at Juventus

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Miralem Pjanić Wishes Kerim Alajbegović Success at Juventus

Turin club Juventus have signed 18-year-old talented winger Kerim Alajbegović from Leverkusen to strengthen their squad. The €35 million transfer has generated major interest in the football world, and the youngster is expected to shine in the future. According to Goal.com, former team midfielder Miralem Pjanić believes his compatriot can follow in the footsteps of former star Paulo Dybala and achieve great success at the Italian giants. Goal.com reports it.

Kerim Alajbegović attracted widespread attention last season while playing on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga. In 28 domestic league appearances, he scored nine goals and provided three assists. He also became the youngest player to score multiple goals in the Austrian championship and the only player in the competition to score five goals and complete more than 50 successful dribbles.

Pjanić Compares Him to Dybala

Miralem Pjanić, who played alongside Paulo Dybala at the Turin club for four seasons, praised the youngster’s potential in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport. He noted similarities in terms of the transfer fee and the players’ characteristics, but stressed that what matters most is what he shows on the pitch.

Pjanić said: "We want Kerim to emulate Paulo. It is an investment of a similar scale; the most important thing is what happens on the pitch. Dybala scored many goals and won trophies with Juventus. Alajbegović is still at the beginning of his journey and must remain humble, but he has enough potential to build a career at the highest level."

Bright Performances and Warnings for Bosnia and Herzegovina

In addition to his club achievements, Kerim Alajbegović has already made his mark at the World Cup with the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. He scored once at the tournament and became his country’s leader for dribbling statistics. However, Miralem Pjanić reminded the youngster that wearing the black-and-white shirt carries great responsibility.

The experienced midfielder stressed the importance of respecting the legacy left by the club’s legends: "When you are at Juventus, you feel the responsibility of the champions who wore this shirt before you. The most important thing now is for Kerim to get to know his teammates better and learn Italian as quickly as possible, although we are not too bad with languages either."

JuventusKerim AlajbegovićMiralem PjanićPaulo DybalaTransfers
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